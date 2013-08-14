AGV Thought Leader Hayes Talks Keeping it Seegrid Simple on Manufacturing.net Podcast

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Manufacturing.net recently featured a recent interview Manufacturing Revival Radio with John Hayes, Vice President of US Sales and Marketing at Seegrid. Seegrid provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. The show was titled, “John Hayes: Keeping It Seegrid Simple.” Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling thought leader.



Schnick and Youngblood reported, “We learned about automated guided vehicles, and how they are reducing costs, increasing efficiencies, and generating very positive ROI.



Seegrid was named a top 50 most innovative company by Fast Company magazine.



What does it take to thrive in manufacturing? Well, keeping it Seegrid simple is one way! This was another fascinating interview highlighting innovation and success in American manufacturing.”



To listen to the entire episode click this link: http://www.manufacturing.net/podcasts/2013/08/john-hayes-keeping-it-seegrid-simple.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts, Schnick Youngblood interview leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a proud syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio.



Manufacturing.net delivers a global community the most up-to-date news, trends, and opinions shaping the manufacturing landscape. The dedicated editorial staff uses numerous industry resources to keep the site constantly updated with the latest and most relevant content on all the topics, critical issues and market sectors relevant to the manufacturing and product development marketplace.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Fast Company magazine named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500