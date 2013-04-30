Ahmed Tours Announces Its Hajj Packages for 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Hajj packages vary from place to place and can be found in abundance all over the news and the internet. However, it is important to choose the packages sensibly so that nothing becomes a problem in the long run. Ahmed tours are a prestigious organization which masters in providing the best Hajj and Umrah packages in the present times. The best part about gaining the packages from Ahmed tours is the fact that they are entirely reasonable for people. The fact that most packages for Hajj are rather expensive, serves to make people reluctant before buying them. When it comes to the delicate matter of accommodation, Ahmed tours are known to offer the best hotels which provide all the facilities which are essential during the time of staying for Hajj. People can contact Ahmed tours at any time of the day to book air tickets in order to begin with getting the cheap Hajj packages that are immensely significant. The packages are exclusively offered for Ramadan 2013 and people are suggested to book their flights beforehand in order to evade missing out on the excellent offer.



Apart from exclusive and affordable Hajj packages, Ahmed tours has also revealed the best and the most reasonable and cheap Umrah packages for people who wish to go for Umrah in the coming Ramadan. The price for the Umrah package for 2 people is 750 pounds, while it is 790, 850 and 890 for 3, 4 and 5 people, respectively. However, the prices of the Umrah packages have dropped down now and the most affordable Umrah package is the economy package which costs 230 pounds only. Not only are the packages cheap but are also entirely convenient, which is something many other companies fail to offer these days. The company has its offices all over England and the contact information can be acquired from the official business website which also reveals and thoroughly highlights the new Hajj and Umrah packages available for people who are interested to book flights for Ramadan this year.



About Ahmed Tours

Ahmed tours has been operating since 1984 and since then has never failed to fulfill all the demands and wants of people. The company offers premium and high quality services which are bound to leave individuals mesmerized. The organization also has a high following and has ended up achieving customer loyalty in a short period of time without having to struggle too much about it.



