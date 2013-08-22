Topeka, KS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- In a bold move sure to better serve present and future holistic healthcare providers, the American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) has relocated to the nation’s heartland. The organization is now located at 100 SE 9th Street, Ste. 3A, Topeka, KS 66612-1213. Their toll-free phone number remains 800-278-2462, and their fax number is 785-234-1713. They can be found online at www.ahna.org.



As a non-profit professional membership association for registered nurses and other holistic healthcare professionals, AHNA has increasingly become the definitive voice for holistic nursing since its founding in 1981. The organization’s primary mission is to advance holistic nursing by expanding awareness, education and both professional and personal community-building among nurses, other healthcare professionals, and the public.



Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with both a defined scope and standards of practice.



“AHNA’s thousands of members help provide a bridge between conventional and complementary integrative healthcare,” says AHNA president Dr. Margaret (Peggy) Burkhardt, Ph.D., ARNP, BC, HNC, noting AHNA members are leaders in all aspects of holistic caring and healing.



“Our nurses see AHNA’s mission as advancing holistic nursing through community building, advocacy, research and education, and right down the line they take this mission personally,” notes Dr. Burkhardt.



Adds AHNA Executive Director Terri Roberts, J.D., RN, “Awareness of holistic healthcare is expanding exponentially, and even insurance companies are increasingly positive about offering safe and effective therapies that focus on the relationship between the mind and the body. Our move to the nation’s center recognizes the growth of both holistic and integrative healthcare and providers of these important services.” It also improves meeting facilitation among the organization’s seven board members, currently spread across the country between Salt Lake City and Boston.



“AHNA continually seeks out strategies for providing additional and expanded services to almost 5,000 members, delivers valuable resources, and improves educational and networking opportunities to a vibrant and expanding community.”