AHNA/ANA Co-Publishes: Holistic Nursing: Scope & Standards of Practice, 2nd Edition

AHNA and the ANA have co-authored and released the Holistic Nursing: Scope & Standards of Practice, 2nd Edition. The new edition contains the 16 standards by which all RNs in holistic nursing are held accountable for their practice. The standards measurable by a set of specific competencies serve as evidence of minimal compliance with the standard. This must have book will be of value when learning how holistic nursing works, and why it is such a rapidly growing approach to wellness.



ANA represents the interest of the nation’s 3.1 million RNs. ANA partners with other nursing organizations to establish a formal process for recognition of specialty areas of nursing practice. This includes the criteria for approving the specialty itself and the scope statement and an acknowledgment by ANA of the standards of practice for that specialty. ANA’s approval of specialty nursing scope statements and its acknowledgement of specialty standards of practice remain valid for five years, starting from the publication date of the document.



About The American Holistic Nurses Association

The American Holistic Nurses Association is a nonprofit membership organization that is open to nurses and other individuals interested in holistically orientated health care practices throughout the United States and the world. AHNA was founded in 1981 and is the definitive voice for holistic nursing and supports the education of nurses, allied health practitioners, and the general public on health-related issues and concepts of holism: Visit the AHNA web page at www.ahna.org for more information about joining this organization.



About this book

Release Date: 2/2013

Page #: 212 pages

ISBN-13: 978-1-55810-478-5

Web link: www.ahna.org/standard2013