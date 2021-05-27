AI and Automation in the Fintech Industry

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- We have reached a phase in finance where machines have no doubt become the dominant traders in markets such as London and New York. However, human beings are still very relevant and a new study has identified that emotion in particular could be a big factor in moving markets. The emotions in question are those revealed in the human speech of central bankers. Algorithms are already being used to parse the speech of key figures in banking, seeking out information in conversation and mostly looking for buy and sell cues. A new study has now identified that the way that words are delivered can have an impact too - the research found, for example, that where remarks delivered by a banker at a press conference were put forward in a positive tone this could increase stock market returns by 200 basis points. The research focused on audio recordings of press conferences with successive Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Janet Yellen and Jay Powell and is an interesting development for those seeking to gain broader insight into market influences going forward.



