Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled The global AI based fever detection camera market analysis is set to gain traction from their increasing deployment by the retailers, hospitals, governments, and transport authorities worldwide to scan the temperate of the masses. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, "AI Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further mentions that the AI based fever detection camera market size is USD 1.28 billion by 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is severe on a large number of industries. Because of the stay-at-home and lockdown measures implemented by the regulatory bodies, manufacturing processes have come to a complete standstill. But, with time and perseverance, we will be able to overcome this situation. Our reports provide authentic data about the effects of the coronavirus infection on every market.



List of Key Players for AI Based Fever Detection Camera Market



Altoros

AnyConnect Private Limited

Athena Security, Inc.

Australia PTY LTD.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kogniz, Inc.

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.

Platinum CCTV

Scylla

Vantage Security

Segment-



Public Places Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Higher Installation of Cameras in Crowded Venues



In terms of end user, the market is divided into banks, enterprises/factories, public places, hospitals, airports, and others. Out of these, the airports segment is set to hold the largest market share in the coming years. The public places segment held 13.8% AI based fever detection camera market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing installation of such cameras in crowded venues to detect high temperatures in people.



Major Segments for AI Based Fever Detection Camera Market



By Type



Turret/Bullet Cameras

Handheld Cameras

By End-user



Airports

Hospitals

Public Places

Enterprises/Factories

Banks

Others (Schools, Residential Buildings, etc.)



By Region



North America (The U.S., and Canada)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)



Regional Analysis-



North America and Europe to Lead Backed by Rising Number of COVID-19 Cases



In 2020, North America procured USD 0.46 billion in terms of revenue. The region would be at the forefront, followed by Europe on account of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the developed countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. Also, these countries have adopted innovative technologies at the earliest. To reduce the spread of this disease, many companies are developing latest AI Based Fever Detection Camera Market. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forthcoming years stoked by the rising number of new product launches by industry giants and start-ups.



Competitive Landscape-



"Key Companies Focus on Introducing New Products to Control COVID-19 Pandemic"



AI Based Fever Detection Camera Market is fragmented with the presence of multiple large, medium, and small enterprises. They are presently trying to overcome the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection worldwide. To do so, they are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities for creating new AI based fever detection cameras. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:



May 2020: Staqu, a Gurgaon-based start-up introduced JARVIS, its latest thermal camera under the video analytics platform. This new technology will be able to detect body temperatures and will immediately alert the system if anybody with a temperature of 37°C and above passes through the cameras.

April 2020: Platinum CCTV, a provider of security cameras unveiled its AI powered body temperature sensing fever camera. It would aid in providing visual security and in the identification of body temperatures individually.



