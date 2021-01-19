Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Massive developments, especially in the human-machine interface, have been observed by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based sensors. The highest industry growth was observed by optical sensing dominated by image sensors. The use of AI sensors in different industries has also been accelerated by an increase in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an increase in the threat of hackers and cybercrime and the rise in the overall cost of the technology is anticipated to hamper the growth of the AI-based sensor market to some degree.



Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products.



Key participants include Augury Systems, Glassbeam, Siemens AG, PointGrab, Maana, Tellmeplus, Sentenai, Versos Systems, Tachyus, and United Technology, among others.



AI-based Sensors Market: Drivers



The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to rise from USD 11.76 billion in 2019 to USD 152.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 37.8%. End-user sectors, such as manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and are now dependent on technology-driven systems for service due to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally. Sensors based on AI are an important component and are used in a number of technology fields, from simple toys to highly sophisticated and complex systems.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Case-based reasoning

Ambient-intelligence

Neural networks

Inductive learning

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biosensor

Health Monitoring

Maintenance and Inspection

Human-computer interaction

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-aware Computing



AI-based Sensors Market: Regional Outlook



In 2019, due to rapid technological developments and increased government investments in the production of artificial intelligence-based sensors, North America had the largest market share of 31.6%. Moreover, the presence of some of the leading players in the market will also drive the growth of the region's AI-based sensor market.



Due to the demand for AI-based sensors in construction for many applications in various commercial and residential construction projects, Europe accounted for a large market share in the year 2027. In the global market, Asia Pacific is projected to rise with a CAGR of 38.4% in terms of both consumption and production in the coming years. Taiwan, Japan, and China are the main contributors to the regional market.



