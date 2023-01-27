Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- AI CCTV Market Overview 2023:



The AI CCTV market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for advanced surveillance systems. AI-enabled CCTV cameras are equipped with advanced features such as facial recognition, object detection, and motion tracking, which can help to improve the accuracy and efficiency of surveillance systems. Additionally, AI-enabled CCTV cameras can also provide real-time alerts, enabling security personnel to respond quickly to potential threats.



Another factor driving the growth of the AI CCTV market is the increasing adoption of these systems in various industries such as retail, transportation, and healthcare. Retail companies are using AI-enabled CCTV cameras to improve customer experience and prevent shoplifting, transportation companies are using these cameras to enhance safety and improve traffic flow, and healthcare facilities are using them for patient monitoring and staff supervision.



For business experts, stakeholders, investors, vice presidents, and newcomers looking to learn more about the company and develop a competitive strategy, AI CCTV market research is an excellent resource. The research employs a bottom-up methodology to collect and forecast data for a diverse range of industry verticals and end-user industries, as well as their reach across multiple categories, in order to estimate the overall size of the market during the forecast period.



The market research report discusses Porter's Five Forces analysis, key segments, drivers, opportunities, and the competitive environment in depth.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in AI CCTV Market are listed below:



- Bosch Security Systems

- Eagle Eye Networks

- Axis Communications AB

- D-Link Corporation

- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

- Panasonic Corporation

- FLIR Systems, Inc.

- VIVOTEK Inc

- Hanwha Techwin America

- Swann



AI CCTV Market Segmentation Analysis:



In order to estimate the overall size of the AI CCTV market over the forecast period, the report employs a bottom-up approach to gather and forecast data for a diverse range of industry verticals and end-user industries, as well as their reach across multiple categories. Experts conduct geographic research on key countries and regions that have a significant impact on market revenue.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of AI CCTV Market are Listed Below:



BY DEPLOYMENT:

- Cloud-Based

- On-premise



BY OFFERING:

- Hardware

- software

- services



BY CAMERA TYPE:

- PTZ Camera

- Dome Camera

- Bullet Camera

- Box Camera

- Others



BY APPLICATION:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic demanded the development of new methods for preventing future outbreaks while maintaining consistent rates of progress. The market research report also advises on how to recover from pandemic-like events and lessen their negative consequences. The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the AI CCTV market, and research reports provided extensive coverage of its global impact.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI CCTV are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



The AI CCTV market research delves into market factors such as total price estimates from leading manufacturers and progress trends in various regions around the world, with a focus on North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The research report analyses the global AI CCTV market in-depth and makes critical recommendations for market participants developing their strategies. These companies have used alliances, product development, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, diversification, and joint ventures to gain market dominance.



Report Conclusion



The data in the market research report can be used by business owners and policymakers to decide which industry sectors to focus on in the coming years in order to plan investments and capitalize on the growing AI CCTV market.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global AI CCTV Market, By Deployment

9. Global AI CCTV Market, By Offering

10. Global AI CCTV Market, By Camera Type

11. Global AI CCTV Market, By End User

12. Global AI CCTV Market, By Applications

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Conclusion



