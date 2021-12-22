AI & Chatbot Use in Clinical Trials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- Clinical trial management has faced many obstacles in recent times, not least thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, technology has the potential to help transform this vital field of life sciences and to create opportunities to do more with the insights and research available. AI-powered support automation - chatbots - for example, can provide a lot of key support for clinical study, especially when it comes to organizing the more mundane parts of the process. Trial administrators supported by chatbots could find more opportunities for efficiency and deliver a more positive patient experience. Some of the ways in which chatbots could prove to be helpful include providing information about trials and enrolment processes to patients and making it easier for members of the team to complete tasks such as those related to compliance and trail analysis. From the very start of the interaction process with patients - recruitment onwards - chatbots have the potential to improve the experience that people have.



EPM is a leading specialist life sciences recruiter providing expert support to talented people in clinical operations careers looking to take a bold next step. The firm was established in 2012 and has built up a broad range of expertise that allows the team to support candidates in clinical operations careers, as well as a range of other fields in life sciences, such as R&D, legal and compliance, commercial, clinical development, medical affairs, regulatory, safety/pharmacovigilance and biometrics. With contacts at employers across the life sciences sector the firm has extensive resources to help those in clinical operations move forward to new horizons. The team has also built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and an extensive knowledge of the sector in the USA. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provides options for hiring needs of every type.



With a reach that covers the whole country, EPM Scientific has a presence in most major locations nationwide, including. New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. This network is complimented by the fact that the team in the USA is part of a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. The firm is also in the unique position of having a strong global connection as the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies through being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Key to growth and expansion at EPM Scientific has been the agility and innovation rendered by having such an engaged internal team. The firm invests heavily in its own people, providing consultants with ongoing training and ensuring that all work with best-in-class technology and strategies. For those in clinical operations careers - and many other fields - there are a wide range of jobs available today, including Medical Monitor, Senior Scientist [Cell Culture] and PR and Corporate Communications Lead.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.