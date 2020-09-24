AI Chip Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2020-2030 and Focusing on Top Key Players - Intel Corp, NVIDIA Corp

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- Artificial intelligence (AI) chips refer to a new generation of microprocessors that are specifically designed to process artificial intelligence tasks more quickly, using less power. These chips process a large amount of data, detect underlying dynamics, analyze trends, and utilize the content to accomplish particular objectives. AI chips might play a critical role in economic growth as they will be featured in autonomous cars, smart homes, and electronic devices, among others.



Major Key Players of the AI Chip Market are:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Xilinx, IBM, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG, and others.



Get sample copy of "AI Chip Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/374



Factors such as developing economies, rising interest in smart city projects & autonomous cars, the development of smarter robots, and rising investments in AI startups are boosting the demand for the AI chips market. Various core players have been innovative in building a dedicated platform; for instance, Mythic 's software has the advantage of handling digital/analog memory measurements, resulting in improved performance, precision, and power life. Moreover, increased government spending on cybersecurity solutions combined with real-time analytics & AI is likely to boost the growth of the artificial intelligence chip market.



However, the dearth of skilled workforce is likely to hamper the growth of the AI chip market. AI service providers face challenges when it comes to deploying/servicing their solutions at their client sites. It is due to the lack of awareness regarding technology and the limitation of AI experts.



Major Types of AI Chip Market covered are:

Graphical Processing Units (GPUs)

Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Central Processing Unit (CPU)),



Major Technology of AI Chip Market covered are:

System-on-Chip (SoC)

System-in-Package (SIP)

Multi-chip Module



Major Applications of AI Chip Market covered are:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Network Security

Computer Vision



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global AI Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the AI Chip market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global AI Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the AI Chip with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/374



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI Chip Market Size

2.2 AI Chip Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI Chip Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 AI Chip Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI Chip Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI Chip Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AI Chip Sales by Product

4.2 Global AI Chip Revenue by Product

4.3 AI Chip Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AI Chip Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/374



In the end, AI Chip industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com