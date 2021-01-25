The need for "smart diagnosis" to enhance the efficiency of the radiologist and increased adoption in hospitals is driving the demand for the Industry
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI), also called machine intelligence, is a branch of computer science that works to make intelligent machines. AI technologies like deep learning are being implemented in monitoring financial data for theft, speech recognition, and self-driving cars. It is being utilized by healthcare service providers for clinical decision support, clinical usage, and clinical diagnosis. Imaging-enabled specialties like radiology and pathology are expected to be early implementers of artificial technology.
Some of the prominent players in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry include: Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.
AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Drivers
The utilization of AI technology is expected to enhance the clinical outcomes and diagnostic process of healthcare providers. AI and machine learning are projected to improve the experience of patients during the imaging process. Extensive application of quantitative imaging and imaging biomarkers in clinical practice and the rising workload of radiologists are projected to fuel the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market over the forecast period.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Subscription Software License
Perpetual Software License
Fee-Per Case Software License
Hardware
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Image Acquisition
Image Analysis
Reporting and Communication
Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment
Detection
Triage
Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support
Equipment Maintenance
Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
General Imaging
Specialty Imaging
Oncology
Neurology
Orthopedics
Cardiology
Respiratory
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
On-Premise Solutions
Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions
Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Magnetic Resonance (MR)
X-Ray
Imaging Systems
Computed Tomography (CT)
Ultrasound
Mammography
Multimodality Imaging Systems
Others
The core infrastructure like networking and compute and storage devices have also improved in terms of performance with recent technological advancements. The shortage of radiologists in several developing economies is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.
Regional Landscape
On the basis of region, the global artificial intelligence in the medical imaging market can be segmented into South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period owing to developments and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the regions.
Developing economies in Asia Pacific like India and China are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.
