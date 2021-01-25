Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI), also called machine intelligence, is a branch of computer science that works to make intelligent machines. AI technologies like deep learning are being implemented in monitoring financial data for theft, speech recognition, and self-driving cars. It is being utilized by healthcare service providers for clinical decision support, clinical usage, and clinical diagnosis. Imaging-enabled specialties like radiology and pathology are expected to be early implementers of artificial technology.



Some of the prominent players in the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions industry include: Arterys Inc., Blackford Analysis Limited, Aidoc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., EnvoyAI, ContextVision AB, General Electric Company, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, iCAD, Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.



AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Drivers



The utilization of AI technology is expected to enhance the clinical outcomes and diagnostic process of healthcare providers. AI and machine learning are projected to improve the experience of patients during the imaging process. Extensive application of quantitative imaging and imaging biomarkers in clinical practice and the rising workload of radiologists are projected to fuel the global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market over the forecast period.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware



Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance



Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic Resonance (MR)

X-Ray

Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Multimodality Imaging Systems

Others



The core infrastructure like networking and compute and storage devices have also improved in terms of performance with recent technological advancements. The shortage of radiologists in several developing economies is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



Regional Landscape



On the basis of region, the global artificial intelligence in the medical imaging market can be segmented into South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are expected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period owing to developments and adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in the regions.



Developing economies in Asia Pacific like India and China are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions market over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Shortage of Healthcare Workforce



4.2.2.2. Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision-Making



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Software



5.1.1.1. Subscription Software License



5.1.1.2. Perpetual Software License



5.1.1.3. Fee-Per Case Software License



5.1.2. Hardware



Chapter 6. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Workflow Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Image Acquisition



6.1.2. Image Analysis



6.1.3. Reporting and Communication



6.1.4. Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment



6.1.5. Detection



6.1.6. Triage



6.1.7. Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support



6.1.8. Equipment Maintenance



Chapter 7. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Therapeutic Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Therapeutic Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. General Imaging



7.1.2. Specialty Imaging



7.1.2.1. Oncology



7.1.2.2. Neurology



7.1.2.3. Orthopedics



7.1.2.4. Cardiology



7.1.2.5. Respiratory



7.1.2.6. Others



Continue…!



