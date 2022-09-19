New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "AI for DER integration Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI for DER integration market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



The key players studied in the report include: General Electric Company (United States), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (United States), Amperon (United States), Bidgely Inc. (United States), AutoGrid (United States), Tata Power DDL (India), Generac Power Systems Inc (United States), PowerSecure (United States), Smarter Grid Solutions (United Kingdom).



Definition:

AI for DER integration is a formal system for providing grid infrastructure and adds informal factors. DER refers to the small generation units/grids that are fixed on the consumer's side of the meter. It can be installed in wind generating units, rooftop solar photovoltaic units, battery storage, etc. The DER integrated with artificial intelligence helps recognize patterns to forecast supply and demand for high-performance computing for optimization and modern Internet of Things infrastructure to monitor and control the connected DERs.



The following fragment talks about the AI for DER integration market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of AI for DER integration Market Segmentation: by Type (Load and Generation Forecasting Solution, Grid Optimization Solution, Network Planning Solution, Power Quality Management Solution, Others), Distributed Energy Resources (DER) (Solar Panels, Small Natural Gas-fueled Generators, Electric Vehicles, Controllable Loads, Others), Offering (Software, Service), End User (Grid Operator, Energy Service Providers, DER Equipment Manufacturer, Others)



AI for DER integration Market Trends:

- The Proliferation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure or Smart Meter for Advanced Data Planning and Increasing Capacity of DER Needing Communication Networks



AI for DER integration Market Drivers:

- Surging Power and Energy Industry

- Growing Demand for the AI to Handle and Scale Load and Generation in Power Grid Infrastructure



AI for DER integration Market Growth Opportunities:

- Surging Governmental Spending and Investment Programs for Transmission and Management of Centralized Power Generation Source will Boost the AI for DER integration Market



Latest Industry Highlights:

On 23rd August 2021, Mitsubishi Electric acquires DER software company Smarter Grid Solutions. SGS' DER management system facilitates the integration of DER into markets and grids, including grid capacity management, interconnection, and energy as a service.



As the AI for DER integration market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the AI for DER integration market.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI for DER integration Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI for DER integration market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the AI for DER integration Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI for DER integration

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI for DER integration Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI for DER integration market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, AI for DER integration Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



