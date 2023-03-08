NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- The Global AI for Drug Discovery Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of AI for Drug Discovery Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the AI for Drug Discovery market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are Atomwise, Inc. (United States), Insilico Medicine (United States), BIOAGE (United States), Envisagenics (New York), Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States), Numerate (United States), NuMedii, Inc. (United States), BenevolentAI (United Kingdom), twoXAR, Incorporated (United States), Exscientia (United Kingdom).



Scope of the Report of AI for Drug Discovery

Rapid growth in cases of rare diseases, as well as demand for a personalized drug, will help to boost global AI for the drug discovery market. Artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery is a technology that uses and different algorithms that value add in decision-making procedures for drug discovery. This technology has the ability to identify drug targets and play a vital role in drug discovery, design, identification, and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Growing demand in the untapped market will help to fuel market demand.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Therapeutic Type (Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)



Market Trends:

Growing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships & Collaborations

Upsurge In Capital of the R&D Activities for the Use of AI Technology



Opportunities:

Rising Awareness about AI for Drug Discovery

Huge Demand from Untapped Market



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand Due To Reduction in Price

High Adoption Due To AI Reduces Researches and Development Gap in the Drug Manufacturing Process



Key Developments in the Market:

On 16th April 2019, Atomwise, Inc., a biotech company using artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, and the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a not-for-profit research and development organization working to deliver new treatments for neglected diseases has launched promising drug-like compounds have been discovered in a program to develop first-in-class treatments for Chagas disease. The research collaboration is part of Atomwise's Artificial Intelligence Molecular Screen (AIMS) Awards program.

On 30th May 2018, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an Artificial Intelligence-driven drug design and Development Company has collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Cloud will design novel small-molecule agents to GSK specified targets. Cloud will use its proprietary AI-driven process to design the molecules.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



