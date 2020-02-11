AI for Drug Discovery Market Update: Exceeding Expectations

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global AI for Drug Discovery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global AI for Drug Discovery Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global AI for Drug Discovery.



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atomwise, Inc. (United States), Insilico Medicine (United States), BIOAGE (United States), Envisagenics (New York), Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States), Numerate (United States), NuMedii, Inc. (United States), BenevolentAI (United Kingdom), twoXAR, Incorporated (United States) and Exscientia (United Kingdom)



Definition: Rapid growth in cases of rare diseases, as well as demand for a personalized drug, will help to boost global AI for the drug discovery market. Artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery is a technology that uses and different algorithms that value add in decision-making procedures for drug discovery. This technology has the ability to identify drug targets and play a vital role in drug discovery, design, identification, and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Growing demand in the untapped market will help to fuel market demand.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand Due To Reduction in Price

- High Adoption Due To AI Reduces Researches and Development Gap in the Drug Manufacturing Process

Market Trend

- Growing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships & Collaborations

- Upsurge In Capital of the R&D Activities for the Use of AI Technology

Restraints

- High Cost and Technical Limitations

Opportunities

- Rising Awareness about AI for Drug Discovery

- Huge Demand from Untapped Market

Challenges

- Reluctance among Medical Practitioners to Adopt AI-Based Technologies



The Global AI for Drug Discovery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Therapeutic Type (Metabolic Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI for Drug Discovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global AI for Drug Discovery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global AI for Drug Discovery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global AI for Drug Discovery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global AI for Drug Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global AI for Drug Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global AI for Drug Discovery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global AI for Drug Discovery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



