Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "AI for Pharma and Biotech Market Insights, to 2028". The growth of the AI for Pharma and Biotech market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

CureMetrix (United States), PFIZER (United States), Abbott (United States), JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS (Belgium), SANOFI (France), NOVARTIS (Switzerland), VoxelCloud (United States), BAYER (Germany), Insilico Medicine (Hong Kong), Oncora Medical (United States), Atomwise (United States).



Scope of the Report of AI for Pharma and Biotech:

In the pharmaceutical sector, artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a system of interconnected and automated technologies that can function independently with little or no human interaction. AI is a new technology that is being used in the pharmaceutical industry in a variety of ways, from drug development to diagnostics and even patient care. By enhancing candidate screening processes for clinical trials, AI will also affect the future of pharmaceuticals. AI can help ensure trial adoption by instantly evaluating patients and determining the best prospects for a given trial.



Opportunities:

Development Of Health Care Infrastructure

Favorable Government Incentives



Market Trends:

Growing Digitization In Pharma Industry



Market Drivers:

Increasing Clinical Trials



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Deep Learning, Big Data, Image Detection), Application (Hospital, Clinic, Research Center, Academic & Government Institutes, Others), End Use (Drug discovery, Clinical research, Disease diagnosis, Novel medication, Prediction, Data analysis, Other), Component (Software, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



