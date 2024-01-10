AI Governance Market is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2030

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on "AI Governance Market Insights, to 2030" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI Governance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are Salesforce Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amazon web service (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), H2O AI (United States), Nttdata (Tokyo), Deloitte (England), KPMG (Netherlands), TIBCO Software (United States).



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI Governance market to witness a CAGR of 53.63% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global AI Governance Market Breakdown by Deployment (On premise, Cloud) by Component (Solution, Service) by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and medium enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The AI Governance market size is estimated to increase by USD 420.5 Million at a CAGR of 53.63% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 107.56 Million.



Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-ai-governance-market?utm_source=Alefiya_SBWire&utm_id=Alefiya



Definition:

AI governance refers to the set of policies, regulations, and practices that govern the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. It involves a framework that guides the ethical, responsible, and sustainable use of AI to ensure that it benefits society and minimizes the potential harms that may arise from its use. The AI governance market, therefore, refers to the market for products, services, and solutions that help organizations and governments establish effective AI governance frameworks. This may include consulting services, software solutions for AI management, data privacy and security tools, compliance and audit services, and AI ethics training programs. The AI governance market is expected to grow as the adoption of AI continues to expand and concerns over AI bias, transparency, and accountability increase.



Market Trends:

- Clean and Relevant Data Required To Train Ml Algorithms



Market Drivers:

- Government Initiatives for Leverage the AI Technology



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Transparency in AI Decisions



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of AI Governance Market: On premise, Cloud



Key Applications/end-users of AI Governance Market: Solution, Service



Book Latest Edition of Global AI Governance Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2515?utm_source=Alefiya_SBWire&utm_id=Alefiya



With this report you will learn:

- Who the leading players are in AI Governance Market?

- What you should look for in a AI Governance

- What trends are driving the Market

- About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition



Also included in the study are profiles of 15 AI Governance vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.



List of players profiled in this report: Salesforce Inc (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amazon web service (United States), Google (United States), IBM (United States), H2O AI (United States), Nttdata (Tokyo), Deloitte (England), KPMG (Netherlands), TIBCO Software (United States)



Who should get most benefit from this report insights?

- Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for AI Governance

- Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a AI Governance for large and enterprise level organizations

- Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.

- Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.



Make an enquiry to understand outline of study and further possible customization in offering @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-ai-governance-market?utm_source=Alefiya_SBWire&utm_id=Alefiya



Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of AI Governance Market

AI Governance Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2024-2030)

AI Governance Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2024-2030)

AI Governance Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2024-2030)

AI Governance Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2024-2030)

AI Governance Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of AI Governance

AI Governance Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players



Get Detailed TOC and Overview of Report @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-ai-governance-market?utm_source=Alefiya_SBWire&utm_id=Alefiya



Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.



About Us:

HTF Market Intelligence is a leading market research company providing end-to-end syndicated and custom market reports, consulting services, and insightful information across the globe. HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses. Analysts at HTF MI focuses on comprehending the unique needs of each client to deliver insights that are most suited to his particular requirements.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Phone: +1 4342990043/ +1 4343220091

sales@htfmarketintelligence.com