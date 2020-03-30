AI Image Recognition Market Economic Forecasting by 2025 : Google, IBM, Intel, Samsung, Microsoft

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The global AI image recognition market is expected to rise at a significant pace in the coming few years. This is because of the increasing application of image-based virtual tasks and barcode scanning devices and adoption of the AI image recognition technology in advertising, automation, security surveillance, monitoring purpose are some of the factor expected to drive the global AI image recognition market.



The AI Image Recognition Market estimated value was USD 1635.74 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 622.03 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.82% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Despite several drivers, factors such as lack of consumer awareness, technical issues in integrating the technologies is hampering the global AI image recognition market. In addition to this, high cost of image recognition technology is expected to hamper growth in the AI image recognition market.



Nevertheless, factors like easy internet accessibility, rising disposable income and increasing penetration of the ecommerce, growing popularity of social media are expected to significant boost to the global AI image recognitions market during the forecast period.



Factors like digital shopping and document verification are propelling market growth is expected to drive the AI image recognition market. Increasing demand for virtual market and rising number of unstructured multimedia data are creating immense potential for image recognition solutions.



Segment by Key players:

- Google

- IBM

- Intel

- Samsung

- Microsoft

- Amazon Web Services

- Qualcomm

- Micron



Segment by Type:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



Segment by Application:

- BFSI

- Retail

- Security

- Healthcare

- Automotive

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. AI Image Recognition Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. AI Image Recognition Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. AI Image Recognition Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global AI Image Recognition Market Forecast

4.5.1. AI Image Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. AI Image Recognition Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. AI Image Recognition Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global AI Image Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. AI Image Recognition Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global AI Image Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. AI Image Recognition Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global AI Image Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. AI Image Recognition Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global AI Image Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. AI Image Recognition Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global AI Image Recognition Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



