AI in Agriculture Market 2020-2025 Challenges, Trends and Key Driver Analysis: Eminent Players Are IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Descartes Labs, Deere & Company, Granular

The Global AI in Agriculture Market accounted for USD 432.5 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% forecast to 2025.



If you are involved in the AI in Agriculture industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, AI-As-A-Service), By Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, Computer Vision), By Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics)



Some of the major players in global AI in agriculture market are





- IBM,



- Microsoft Corporation,



- Descartes Labs,



- Deere & Company,



- Granular,



- aWhere,



- The Climate Corporation¸



- Agribotix LLC,



- Tule Technologies,



- Prospera,



- Mavrx Inc.,



- Cropx,



- Harvest Croo,



- Farmbot,



- Trace Genomics,



- Spensa Technologies Inc.,



- Resson,



- Vision Robotics and



- Autonomous Tractor Corporation among others





What are the major market growth drivers?



Increasing adoption of new advanced technologies and IMS



Rising demand for agricultural production



Government support and initiatives for the adoption of modern agricultural techniques



Maximizing crop productivity along with the implementation of various techniques



Increasing use of drones in agricultural farms



Regional and Country-level Analysis



To comprehend Global AI in Agriculture market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide AI in Agriculture market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.



South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.



Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.



Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.



Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



Market Dynamics:



Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview



Key Insights that Study is going to provide:



Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.



A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations



The 360-degree AI in Agriculture overview based on a global and regional level



Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players



Competitors - In this section, various AI in Agriculture industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.



Supply and Consumption - In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the AI in Agriculture Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part



Production Analysis - Production of the AI in Agriculture is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various AI in Agriculture Market key players is also covered.



A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]



Sales and Revenue Analysis - Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the AI in Agriculture Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.



Other analyses - Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the AI in Agriculture Market



Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.



May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted



Global AI in Agriculture Market Methodology



TABLE OF CONTENTS



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Pipeline Analysis



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



Browse TOC with selected illustrations and example pages of AI in Agriculture market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-ai-agriculture-market



