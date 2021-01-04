Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- Latest Research Study on AI in Agriculture Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.AI in Agriculture Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the AI in Agriculture. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Players Includes:

IBM (United States), John Deere Company (United States), Intel (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Sentient Technologies (United States), Numenta Inc. (United States), Agribotix (United States) and The Climate Corporation (Subsidiary of Monsanto) (United States)

Agricultural AI refers to the use artificial intelligence in Agriculture. Agricultural AI helps to predict analysis. Fueling Demand artificial intelligence techniques such as Cattle Face Recognition Technology, precision agricultural, drone analytics, agriculture robots, and livestock observing will help to boost the global agriculture AI market.

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Precision Farming , Livestock Monitoring , Drone Analytics , Agriculture Robots , Other Applications , By), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics), Offerings (Hardware, Software, AI-As-A-Service)

Market Trend

- Adoption of Advanced Robotic Technology

- Introduction of IOT based technology



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand of Cattle Face Recognition Technology

- Increasing Dependency on Machine Learning Based Technology

- Growing Demand of Agriculture Production



Opportunities

- Huge Opportunity In Untapped Market In Emerging Countries



Restraints

- High Cost of AI Technology

- Lack of Understanding



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the AI in Agriculture Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



