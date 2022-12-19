AI in Auto Insurance Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : SkyWatch Insurance Services, Ping an Insurance, Attivio

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global AI in Auto Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The AI in Auto Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Ping An Insurance (Group) of China Ltd.(China), New China Life Insurance (China), Allstate(United States), The Hartford Financial Services Group(United States), China Pacific Insurance Group(China), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance (Japan), HDFC ERGO General Insurance(India), Bajaj Allianz General Insurance(India), AXA XL (Germany), Trov Insurance Solutions, LLC (United States), SkyWatch Insurance Services, Inc.(United States), WorkFusion(United States), Lemonade, Inc. (United States), Attivio(United States), Clearcover(United States), Flyreel(United States), Galaxy AI (United States), Insurmi (United States)



Definition:

Artificial intelligence is transforming every industry due to its innovative and revolutionary capabilities which may substantially affect the performance of an every business. AI enables auto insurance companies to offer their services resourcefully to its customers. AI in auto insurance enable all services with quicker pay-outs and customized policy prices. Further, AI in auto insurance market help insurance companies to reach out to its customers offers right set of products, and faster claim process. The generation of large volume of data through various softwares and mobile devices are providing growth to the insurance sector with significant rate. This data represents a huge opportunity for insurance companies to gain insights from their customers and various business aspects. Further, raising demand for auto insurance in emerging countries like Chin, Australia and India is impacting on the demand for AI in auto insurance market to provide quicker services by preventing fraud and risk associated with it. According to Microsoft release, in India there are more than 230 million vehicles and 1200 auto accidental cases are registered. Hence, the demand for insurance for safety purpose has been raised.



Market Drivers:

- Rising inclination towards the use of AI based programs owing to their quicker and safer process for access is impacting on the demand for AI in Auto insurance

- Growing demand due to its ability to prevent and identify inconsistencies in applications, claims and premium assessments

- The wide adoption of AI in insurance sector



Market Trend:

- Increasing demand of cognitive technologies for Auto insurance



Market Opportunities:

- The use of Application Platform Interface (API) and Next Generation Platform (NGP) for claim analysis are providing new opportunity for AI in Auto insurance

- Identification of customer termination risk by AI is boosting the market growth



The Global AI in Auto Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Liability, Collision, Comprehensive), Application (Claims Assessment, Chatbots for Customer Service, Policy Pricing), Auto Insurance Type (Usage-based insurance, On-demand insurance, Peer-to-peer (P2P) insurance)



Global AI in Auto Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



