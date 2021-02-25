Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) in Banking market is expected to reach a market size of USD 130.00 Billion by 2027 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth.



This report on the global AI in Banking Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global AI in Banking market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors.



Key Highlights of Report

Due to increasing implementation of AI-driven applications in the banks, including customer relationship management (CRM), data analytics & visualization, and chatbot to enhance customer experience and back-office activities, the software segment is projected to register a significant revenue CAGR of 43.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the deep learning & machine learning segment is expected to lead among the other technology segments in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period due to growing adoption of deep learning & machine learning approach for risk assessment in banks.

Increasing need to optimize customer engagement by introducing AI-driven virtual assistance and provide 24/7 customer services and answer customer queries and grievances is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the customer service segment in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period.

Due to growing need to offer improved customer service in the banking industry, the Chatbot segment is projected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global AI in the banking market during the forecast period.

Factors such as growing emphasis of banks in countries in North America on enhancing banking operations with the use of advanced technologies are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.

Key market participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.

In October 2020, SigOpt, Inc. was acquired by Intel Corporation. Intel will expand artificial intelligence (AI) software solution offerings through the acquisition and enhance AI performance and productivity.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Service

Hardware

Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning & Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Service

Back Office

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Risk Management

Others



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Behavior Analytics

Data Analytics & Visualization

Fraud Detection

Customer Relationship Management

Chatbot

Others



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



