AI in banking refers to the process of operating banking operations by highly automatic techniques. Banking industries especially implementing artificial intelligence to offer personalized banking, customer support services, enhance security and back-end process and others. According to a study conducted by CMR and NASSCOM, 74% top Indian IT decision makers support the need for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector. Further, emphasizing on technological advancement such as Chatbot enables banking solutions and process automation expected to drive the AI in the banking market.



Increasing Adoption of Chatbot Enabled Banking Applications



Rising Demand of Customized IT Solutions in Banking Sector

Integration of AI and Autonomous Operational Processes



Continuously Changing Technical Landscape

Maintaining Authenticity and Privacy of the Data



Emphasizing on Intelligent Applications for Banking Operations

Growing Demand of Process Automation



by Application (Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Compliance & Security, Others), Service (Professional Service, Managed Service), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision), Solution (Chatbot Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Others), End User (Public Sector Bank, Government Bank, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



