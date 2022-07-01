New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Latest published market study on Worldwide AI in Construction Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide AI in Construction space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid.io (United States), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (United States), Building System Planning (United States).



Scope of the Report of AI in Construction

The artificial intelligence has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in pre-construction phases, like planning and designing, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design. Planning and design phase is one of the most crucial phases in any construction project. A lot of soft costs are associated with research, architecture, and design, as making any changes in the construction phase would lead to budgetary constraints.



The artificial intelligence in the construction market consists of some major players providing AI solutions for the construction sector. Major players are undergoing new innovations and acquisitions, in order to provide more efficiency, as the construction sector is already witnessing slow growth in adopting these technologies. Analysts at AMA predicts that Players from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of Global AI in Construction market throughout the predicted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others), Organization Size (Residential, Institutional commercials, Heavy construction, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Machine learning and deep learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Industry Type (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Stage (Pre-construction, Construction stage, Post-construction), Component (Solutions (Design and planning, Revenue estimation, Virtual assistant, Demand forecasting, Predictive maintenance, Others (root cause analysis and customer/buyer analysis)), Services (Integration and deployment, training and consulting, Support and maintenance))



Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for AI-based Platforms and Solutions and Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT

Construction Labor Shortage



Market Trends:

The Growing Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites

Rising Requirement to Reduce Production Costs



Opportunities:

Increasing Construction Activities Due to Smart City Initiatives

Growing Need for Intelligent Business Process



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



