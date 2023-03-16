NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2023 -- The Global AI in Education Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about AI in Education Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom), DreamBox Learning (United States), Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States), Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States) have been looking into AI in Education as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Scope of the Report of AI in Education

Artificial Intelligence in education is a technology that deals with the study & enhancement of intelligent machines and software. AI software is used in industry verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, & government. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered educational games that help to enhance and improve the overall educational process has increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sector. AI focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that can perform functions like speech recognition, learning & problem solving. In the US education sector, AI is increasingly used to enhance student learning via intelligent interactive programs using various technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, & deep learning help in overall learning of students.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions (Software tools & Platforms), Services (Professional services & Managed services)), Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated learning, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP))



Market Trends:

Intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) based on AI technology are available in market

Technological advancement in learning processes due increasing use of smart devices



Opportunities:

Growing deployment of various software solutions in education sector

Increasing encouragement from government on improving the quality of education



Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption in various applications used in education sector

Emerging need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

In June 2022, Microsoft entered into an agreement to acquire Miburo, cyber threat analysis and research company specializing in the detection of and response to foreign information operations.

In September 2022, SmarTek21 joined forces with Regional Partners AI Intelligent Technologies of South Africa to lead the healthcare, telecommunications, and education transformation across the continent.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the AI in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Education Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, AI in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



