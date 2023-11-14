AI in Education Market Is Set to Fly High in Years to Come

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- Latest released research study on AI in Education Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global AI in Education Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom), DreamBox Learning (United States), Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States), Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States).



Definition:

Artificial Intelligence in education is a technology that deals with the study & enhancement of intelligent machines and software. AI software is used in industry verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, & government. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered educational games that help to enhance and improve the overall educational process has increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sector. AI focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that can perform functions like speech recognition, learning & problem solving. In the US education sector, AI is increasingly used to enhance student learning via intelligent interactive programs using various technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, & deep learning help in overall learning of students.



Global AI in Education Market Segmentation's

On the Basis of Type: Solutions (Software tools & Platforms), Services (Professional services & Managed services),

On the Basis of Application: Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS), Content Delivery Systems, Fraud and Risk Management, Student-initiated learning, Others ,

Additional Segmentation: Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Deep Learning and Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP))

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa



Market Drivers

- Increasing adoption in various applications used in education sector

- Emerging need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology



Market Trend

- Intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) based on AI technology are available in market

- Technological advancement in learning processes due increasing use of smart devices



Opportunities

- Growing deployment of various software solutions in education sector

- Increasing encouragement from government on improving the quality of education



