Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Global AI in Education Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global AI in Education Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Google, IBM, Pearson, Microsoft, AWS, Nuance Communications, Cognizant, OSMO, Quantum Adaptive Learning, Querium, Third Space Learning, Aleks, Blackboard, Bridgeu, Carnegie Learning, Century, Cognii, Dreambox Learning, Elemental Path, Fishtree, Jellynote, Jenzabar, Knewton, Luilishuo & Metacog.



AI in Education Market Overview:

Artificial Intelligence in education is a technology that deals with the study & enhancement of intelligent machines and software. AI software is used in industry verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, & government. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered educational games that help to enhance and improve the overall educational process has increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sector. AI focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that can perform functions like speech recognition, learning & problem solving. In the US education sector, AI is increasingly used to enhance student learning via intelligent interactive programs using various technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, & deep learning help in overall learning of students.



You can get free access to samples from the report here: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2359927-global-ai-in-education-market-6



Growth Drivers of AI in Education Market

Increasing adoption in various applications used in education sector

Emerging need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology



Influencing Trends in Buzz: Know More

Intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) based on AI technology are available in market

Technological advancement in learning processes due increasing use of smart devices



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of AI in Education market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Deep Learning and Machine Learning & Natural Language Processing (NLP)



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers & Others



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Google, IBM, Pearson, Microsoft, AWS, Nuance Communications, Cognizant, OSMO, Quantum Adaptive Learning, Querium, Third Space Learning, Aleks, Blackboard, Bridgeu, Carnegie Learning, Century, Cognii, Dreambox Learning, Elemental Path, Fishtree, Jellynote, Jenzabar, Knewton, Luilishuo & Metacog



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2359927-global-ai-in-education-market-6



If opting for the Global version of AI in Education Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Buy this research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2359927



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the AI in Education market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of AI in Education near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Education market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2359927-global-ai-in-education-market-6



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global AI in Education market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global AI in Education market, Applications [Educational Institutes, Educational Publishers & Others], Market Segment by Types , Deep Learning and Machine Learning & Natural Language Processing (NLP);

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the AI in Education Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America & Middle East & Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global AI in Education Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global AI in Education Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



About HTF Market Report

HTF Market Report is a wholly owned brand of HTF market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited. HTF Market Report global research and market intelligence consulting organization is uniquely positioned to not only identify growth opportunities but to also empower and inspire you to create visionary growth strategies for futures, enabled by our extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist you for making goals into a reality. Our understanding of the interplay between industry convergence, Mega Trends, technologies and market trends provides our clients with new business models and expansion opportunities. We are focused on identifying the "Accurate Forecast" in every industry we cover so our clients can reap the benefits of being early market entrants and can accomplish their "Goals & Objectives".



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter