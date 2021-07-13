Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA Research with title "AI in Education Market Insights, Forecast to 2026" provides latest updates and strategic steps taken by competition along with growth estimates of market size. The AI in Education Market report gives clear visions how the research and estimates are derived through primary and secondary sources considering expert opinion, patent analysis, latest market development activity and other influencing factors.



What is AI in Education?

Artificial Intelligence in education is a technology that deals with the study & enhancement of intelligent machines and software. AI software is used in industry verticals such as education, BFSI, healthcare, & government. Development of artificial intelligence-empowered educational games that help to enhance and improve the overall educational process has increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the education sector. AI focusses on the creation of intelligent machines that can perform functions like speech recognition, learning & problem solving. In the US education sector, AI is increasingly used to enhance student learning via intelligent interactive programs using various technologies such as machine learning, natural language processing, & deep learning help in overall learning of students.



Major & Emerging Players in AI in Education Market:-

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Bridge-U (United Kingdom), DreamBox Learning (United States), Fishtree (United States), Jellynote (France), Jenzabar (United States), Knewton (United States), Metacog (United States), Querium Corporation (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), Cognizant (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Century-Tech (United Kingdom), Cognii (United States), Elemental Path (United States)



What's Trending in Market?

Intelligent tutoring systems (ITS) based on AI technology are available in market

Technological advancement in learning processes due increasing use of smart devices



Opportunities:

Growing deployment of various software solutions in education sector

Increasing encouragement from government on improving the quality of education



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption in various applications used in education sector

Emerging need for multilingual translators integrated with the AI technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the AI in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Education Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, AI in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



