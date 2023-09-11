AI in Fashion Market : An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth 2023-2028: Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, SAP

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide AI in Fashion Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide AI in Fashion market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), Google (United States), AWS (United States), SAP (Germany), Facebook (United States), Adobe (United States), Oracle (United States), Catchoom (Spain), Huawei (China), Vue.ai (United States), Heuritech (France), Wide Eyes (Spain), FINDMINE (United States), Intelistyle (England), Lily AI (United States),.



Fashion is a growing industry with economic and social implications worldwide. With the advent of modern cognitive computing technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, virtual reality, and natural language processing for analyzing huge amounts of fashion data, the impact of AI in the fashion industry is transforming. Additionally, fashion brands are using machine learning and AI for maximizing customer shopping experience and enhancing the efficiency of sales systems through intelligent process automation using predictive analytics and well-organized sales processes. Moreover, growth in the fast fashion retail industry expected to fuel the growth of AI in the fashion market during the forecasted period.



15th October 2019, Amazon Fashion launched a new AI-powered StyleSnap feature integrated with matching learning technology to find style and clothing by analyzing a photo to its application. This tool is currently available in Germany and the United Kingdom for bottoms, tops, dresses, bags, and shoes in menswear and womenswear categories.



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Influence of Social Media on the Fashion Industry

- Growing Fast Fashion Retail Industry

Market Drivers

- Rising Customer Demand for Personalized Fashion Experience

- Growing Need for Automated Inventory Management in Fashion Industry

Opportunities:

- Emergence of Technologies Such As Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Virtual Reality in Fashion Industry

- Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges:

- Lack of Awareness among End Users



Analysis by Application (Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Others (Fraud Detection, Fabric Waste Reduction, and Price Optimization)), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Category (Apparel, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty & Cosmetics, Jewelry & Watches, Others (Eyewear, Home Decor)), End-User (Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores), Component (Solution (Software Tools, Platforms), Services (Training and Consulting, System Integration and Testing, Support and Maintenance))



The regional analysis of Global AI in Fashion Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global AI in Fashion market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global AI in Fashion market.