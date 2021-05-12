Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- A new 67 page research study released with title 'AI in Financial Asset Management Market – Global Forecast up to 2026' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW (RoW includes Middle East and Africa; APAC includes East Asia, South Asia, South-East Asia, and Oceania) but also players analysis with profile such as Genpact, IBM, Infosys, Synechron, Next IT, IPsoft, Lexalytics, Narrative Science With n-number of tables and figures examining the AI in Financial Asset Management Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Summary

Global AI in Financial Asset Management Market – Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025

In recent years, financial institutions are adopting the artificial intelligence (AI) technology for managing their financial assets and reducing operating cost, thereby increasing the revenue. Several fintech companies and banks are rapidly deploying voice assistants and chatbots to manage customer interactions and resolve issues (queries) with minimal human involvement. Machine learning, computer vision, and speech recognition technologies are in demand and major number of acquisitions in the recent years were associated with these technologies, and the same technologies will dominate the investment patterns in the coming years

Major areas where AI could be deployed in manging financial assets include fraud detection, personal financial management, and investment banking. With the implementation of financial asset management, the financial institutions can effectively manage their financial assets and meet expectations of the changing customer behavior by leveraging technologies, including AI, predictive analytics, and machine learning. This will assist organizations in automation and improves business processes, thus resulting in enhanced customer's experience.



Natural language processing (NLP) is the fastest growing technology in the global AI in financial asset management market owing to the increasing deployment of chatbots and virtual personal assistants in the banking sector. Additionally, increasing demand for sentiment analysis and management of huge volumes of contracts, will drive the NLP segment during the forecasted period.



Data analysis is having the largest market share in the application segment of the global AI in financial asset management market primarily due to availability of huge volumes of data being generated from multiple sources and need to analyse theses datasets for decision making. Investment banks are implementing AI in the areas such as investment decisions, alternative investment strategies, managing hedge funds and others.



According to HTF Research, the global AI in financial asset management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.84% during the forecast period 2019–2025. The aim of this report is to define, describe, segment, and forecast the AI in financial asset management market on the basis of technology, application, and regions. In addition, the report helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make well-informed decisions. The report is primarily designed to provide the company's executives with strategically substantial competitor information, data analysis, and insights about the market, development, and implementation for an effective marketing plan.



The global AI in financial asset management market is categorized based on three segments – technology, application, and regions.

o Technology includes Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, NLP, and Others

o Application includes Conversational Platforms, Data Analysis, Risk & Compliance, Portfolio Optimization, Process Automation, and Others

o Regions include Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW (RoW includes Middle East and Africa; APAC includes East Asia, South Asia, South-East Asia, and Oceania)



- The report comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

- The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

- In the vendors profile section, for the companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.



Companies Covered

Genpact, IBM, Infosys, Synechron, Next IT, IPsoft, Lexalytics, Narrative Science



