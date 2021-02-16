Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global AI In Financial Wellness Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI In Financial Wellness Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI In Financial Wellness. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Prudential Financial (United States),Bank of America (United States),Fidelity (United States),Mercer (United States),Financial Finesse (United States),Aduro (United States),Ayco (United States),Beacon Health Options (United States),Best Money Moves (United States),Enrich Financial Wellness (United States).



AI-Artificial Intelligence in the financial sector aids in the drastic impoverishment of financial literacy. In this modern era technology is widespread globally, in that public, those are having financial knowledge can adopt technology relating to their daily life and utilize it at the optimum level. Technology is no more costly or complicated to learn now; everything is capsulated in a smartphone in which an ordinary man can operate easily without sophisticated training and knowledge. But without financial knowledge having technology tools and skills are worthless.



Market Trend:

The high demand for cloud-based solutions

Increasing Adoption for Cryptocurrency



Market Drivers:

The growing demand due to Increasing cases of fraud detection



Restraints:

The higher cost for implementation of AI technologies

The rises in security concerns



The Global AI In Financial Wellness Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Bank, Depository Institutions, Others), Solutions (Personalized Banking and Automation, Credit Scoring and Loan Management, Fraud Detection, Chatbots, Robo-Advisors, Fraud Detection & Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analytics & Prediction, Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Context-Aware Processing, Blockchain), Component (Software, Service)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



