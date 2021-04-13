Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global AI in Food and Beverage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Food and Beverage Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Food and Beverage. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are GREEFA (Netherlands),Honeywell International Inc.(United States),Martec of Whitell Ltd. (United Kingdom),Sesotec GmbH (Germany),Key Technology Inc.(United States),Raytec Vision SpA (Italy),Rockwell Automation (United States),ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),Foodable Network, LLC. (United States),Agco Corporation (United States).



Definition:

Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of the food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives another way to fulfill their customers at lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry, has offered various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security, and also reduces wastage of food.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global AI in Food and Beverage Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

The continuous adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry

The growing concern regarding the improvement of supply chain efficiency



Market Drivers:

Changing and growing consumer preference towards affordable, easily accessible, and fast food options has ushered in a transformation in the food and beverage industry



Challenges:

Lack of initial investment.



Opportunities:

Prominent market leaders are making optimum usage of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence



The Global AI in Food and Beverage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Food Sorting, Quality Control & Safety Compliance, Consumer Engagement (Chatbots, etc.), Production & Packaging, Maintenance, Others), End User (Hotels & Restaurants, Food Processing Industry, Beverages Industry, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



