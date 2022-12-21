AI in Food and Beverage Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "AI in Food and Beverage Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Food and Beverage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

GREEFA (Netherlands), Honeywell International Inc.(United States), Martec of Whitell Ltd. (United Kingdom), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Key Technology Inc.(United States), Raytec Vision SpA (Italy), Rockwell Automation (United States), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Foodable Network, LLC. (United States), Agco Corporation (United States).



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Food Sorting, Quality Control & Safety Compliance, Consumer Engagement (Chatbots, etc.), Production & Packaging, Maintenance, Others), End User (Hotels & Restaurants, Food Processing Industry, Beverages Industry, Other)



Scope of the Report of AI in Food and Beverage

Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of the food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives another way to fulfill their customers at lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry, has offered various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security, and also reduces wastage of food.



Opportunities:

Prominent market leaders are making optimum usage of advanced technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence



Market Trends:

The continuous adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry

The growing concern regarding the improvement of supply chain efficiency



Market Drivers:

Changing and growing consumer preference towards affordable, easily accessible, and fast food options has ushered in a transformation in the food and beverage industry

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



August 2018 - Key Technology introduced VERYX digital sorters for fresh-cut leafy greens. VERYX is the world's only belt-fed sorter that can inspect products entirely in-air with top and bottom sensors, in order to detect and eliminate all foreign materials (FM) and product defects. By combining Key's expertise in sorting and conveying, these integrated VERYX systems are specifically designed to handle the challenges of sorting leafy greens.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Food and Beverage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Food and Beverage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the AI in Food and Beverage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Food and Beverage

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Food and Beverage Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Food and Beverage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, AI in Food and Beverage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



