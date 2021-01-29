AI in Healthcare Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- The AI in healthcare market was valued at $4,952.57million in 2019 and is projected to reach $99,941.08 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 44.8% from 2020 to 2027.



The latest market research report, titled 'Global AI in Healthcare Market,' methodically compiles the principal components of the global AI in Healthcare market research study. Growth of the global AI in healthcare market majorly driven by increase processing power of AI systems leading to enhanced AI capabilities and application of AI for novel surgeries.



The global AI in Healthcare industry is poised to witness substantial growth during the projected timeframe, demonstrating a robust CAGR. As per the latest research report published by Market Expertz, the global AI in Healthcare market development is majorly supported by a considerable rise in the demand for products and services offered by this industry. A detailed synopsis of the AI in Healthcare market valuation, revenue estimation, and market statistics is a key component of the report. Hence, the report aims to help readers gain viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the AI in Healthcare market. It further draws attention to the vital business expansion strategies adopted by the leading market contenders to reinforce their global market positions.



Competitive Landscape

The report presents business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this AI in Healthcare market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.



AI in Healthcare Market segmentation by Top Manufacturers:

Alphabet Inc., Enlitic Inc, General Vision, iCarbonX, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation and others.



Key Market Segments:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services



By Algorithm

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing



By Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others



By End User

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patients

Payers



AI in Healthcare Market Geographical Analysis:

The latest business intelligence report analyzes the global AI in Healthcare market in terms of market reach and consumer bases in the market's key geographical regions. The global AI in Healthcare market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on geography. This section of the report precisely evaluates the presence of the global AI in Healthcare market in the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels of each regional segment.



Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

- Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

- Estimated increase in the consumption rate

- Proposed growth of the market share of each region

- Geographical contribution to market revenue

- Expected growth rate of the regional markets



Key Highlights of the Global AI in Healthcare Market Report:

- Location Quotients Analysis

- Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

- Product Mix Matrix

- Supply chain optimization analysis

- Patent Analysis

- R&D Analysis

- Carbon Footprint Analysis

- Pre-commodity pricing volatility

- Cost-Benefit Analysis

- Regional demand estimation and forecast

- Competitive Analysis

- Vendor Management

- Mergers & Acquisitions

- Technological advancements



TABLE OF CONTENTS: Global AI in Healthcare Market

Chapter 1. AI in Healthcare MARKET SYNOPSIS

1.1. AI in Healthcare Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. AI in Healthcare Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2027



Chapter 3. INDICATIVE METRICS

3.1. Macro Indicators



Chapter 4. AI in Healthcare MARKET SEGMENTATION & IMPACT ANALYSIS

4.1. AI in Healthcare Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Price Trend Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry



Continued....



