AI in Healthcare Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of ~51 % from 2019 to 2030 with Leading Keyplayers IBM, Google and Siemens Healthcare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is estimated to be over US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~51 % from 2019 to 2030.



Computer based intelligence dissects complex clinical information from a huge volume of human services informational collections, and afterward utilizes the acquired acumens to help clinical practice and give precise ends. Simulated intelligence innovation can be used in different procedures of clinical industry including drug advancement, clinical imaging, treatment process delineating, and quiet observing among others. Social insurance industry creates a gigantic measure of information, and with the assistance of AI this information can be utilized for sensible results in human services industry, consequently driving the market of AI in Healthcare and advance development at a quicker pace.



Major Key Players:



NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM, Google, Micron Technology, Inc., Medtronic, and Microsoft among others.



AI in Healthcare Market Segmentation:



AI in Healthcare Market by offering:

- Hardware

- Software

- Services



AI in Healthcare Market by Technology :

- Machine Learning

- Natural Language Processing

- Context-Aware Computing



AI in Healthcare Market by Application:

- Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

- Medical Imaging

- Diagnostics

- Patient Data

- Risk Analysis

- Virtual Assistant



AI in Healthcare Market End User:

- Patients

- Hospitals & Providers

- Pharmaceutical

- Biotechnology Companies



