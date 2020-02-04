AI in Healthcare Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2030 and Focusing on Key Players - NVIDIA, Intel, GE

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- AI in healthcare is used to perform complex cognitive tasks and to analyze large amounts of patient data quickly & effectively. Artificial Intelligence makes use of number of different algorithms and decision-making capabilities, as well as vast amounts of data, to provide a solution or response to a request. AI in healthcare offers the opportunity to help physicians identify better treatment options, detect cancer at an early stage and engage patients for better healthcare. Companies such as IBM have played a big role in pushing AI into healthcare. The company is using its Watson platform technology in the field of cancer research, insurance claims and clinical support tools to enhance AI needs. For instance, Alder Hey Children's Hospital uses chatboats to access validated information from patients related to a hospital visit. The cognitive technology is provided by IBM Watson to enhance the patient experience.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is estimated to be over US$ 3.2 Billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~51 % from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the AI in Healthcare Market are:

NVIDIA, Intel, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM, Google, Micron Technology, Inc., Medtronic, and Microsoft among others.



Get sample copy of "AI in Healthcare Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/214



The growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare market can be attributed to several factors which have led to wide scale adoption of AI in healthcare industry. Moreover, the AI ability to improve patient outcomes coupled with growing requirement for better healthcare facilities owing to imbalance between health workforce and patients is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global AI in Healthcare market.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes and research centers to provide better healthcare facilities. For instance, in February 2019, IBM, an information technology company, teamed up with two separate academic centers named Brigham and Womens Hospital and, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, for the use of AI in addressing major public health issues. The company declared a 10-year partnerships and an investment of US$ 50 million for the research of artificial intelligence.



Major Technology of AI in Healthcare Market covered are:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing and, Context-Aware Computing



Major Applications of AI in Healthcare Market covered are:

Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics,

Patient Data and Risk Analysis

Virtual Assistant



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global AI in Healthcare consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the AI in Healthcare market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global AI in Healthcare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the AI in Healthcare with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/214



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size

2.2 AI in Healthcare Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AI in Healthcare Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 AI in Healthcare Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AI in Healthcare Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AI in Healthcare Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global AI in Healthcare Sales by Product

4.2 Global AI in Healthcare Revenue by Product

4.3 AI in Healthcare Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global AI in Healthcare Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/214



In the end, AI in Healthcare industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com