New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Increasing application of AI in health monitoring, drug creation, digital consultation, diagnosing various forms of diseases, and other healthcare system analysis is augmenting the demand for AI in healthcare market. AI in healthcare sector can also be used for managing claims, medical imaging, detecting fraud, improving clinical workflows, and predicting hospital acquired infections. However, lack of skilled professionals in AI is likely to restrain the growth of market to a certain extent.



Leading Key Players:

Nvidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ibm, Google, Micron Technology, Inc., Medtronic, And Microsoft Among Others.



Segmentation of AI in Healthcare Market:



By Offering:

-Hardware

-Software

-Services



By Technology:

-Machine Learning

-Natural Language Processing

-Context-Aware Computing



By End User:

-Patients

-Hospitals & Providers

-Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



By Application:

-Inpatient Care & Hospital Management

-Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

-Patient Data

Risk Analysis

-Virtual Assistant



AI analyses complex medical data from a large volume of healthcare data sets, and then uses the obtained acumens to assist clinical practice and provide accurate conclusions. AI technology can be utilized in various processes of medical industry including drug development, medical imaging, treatment process outlining, and patient monitoring among others. Healthcare industry produces a tremendous amount of data, and with the help of AI this data can be leveraged for reasonable outcomes in healthcare industry, thereby propelling the market of AI in Healthcare and promote growth at a faster pace.



The global AI in healthcare market are often segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and therefore the remainder of the planet (ROW). North America holds the most important share in AI in healthcare market. Several factors like well-established healthcare sector within the region, presence of key vendors of AI (AI) in healthcare market including growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions are often attributed to the expansion of this region. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the very best CAGR due to several technological advances in AI healthcare, improving infrastructure for IT healthcare, and increasing government initiatives for AI technology.



