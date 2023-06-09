AI in Logistics Market Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis by 2027 : Fraight AI, C.H. Robinson, E2open

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "AI in Logistics Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



The AI in Logistics Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Amazon (United States), ClearMetal Inc. (United States), Deutsche Post AG DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), General Electric (United States), Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), LLamasoft Inc. (United States), Micron Technology (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Xilinx (United States), Fraight AI (United States), C.H. Robinson (United States), E2open (United States), Relex Solution (Finland)



Definition:

The logistics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift as the volume of data and the number of devices used to increase, costs are reduced to maintain competitiveness, and the necessary inventory levels (staggered and on-the-go) must be maintained to ensure timely delivery and bottlenecks. Logistics includes purchasing and supply management, demand planning, and forecasting, transportation and network design, picking issues, and customer relationship management. Maintenance is simplified by automated processing, as regular repairs and maintenance are required to maintain the devices. Artificial intelligence collects information via sensors, which is combined with maintenance data. The best time to repair equipment in an organization is analyzed by the system in what is known as predictive maintenance. Inventory can be improved by reducing redundancy using intelligent storage processing and providing advanced technologies. In addition, artificial intelligence in supply management offers the possibility of tracking and maintaining the database of suppliers and shipping. All of this requires a certain degree of automation in the supply chain in order to be able to make timely decisions. Artificial intelligence is still in its early stages in logistics but is expected to grow rapidly. It is expected that the logistics industry will be reshaped with a high level of automation in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, storage, and delivery on the last mile. Machine and human collaboration enable intelligent order picking in logistics, and intelligent glasses enable intelligent hands-free functionality. Automated vehicles and drones are expected to change the paradigm of the logistics industry.



The following fragment talks about the AI in Logistics market types, applications, End-Users, Deployment model etc. A thorough analysis of AI in Logistics Market Segmentation: by Application (Automation of Ordering and Processing, Planning and Forecasting, Machine and Human Collaboration, Self-driving Vehicles, Self-driving Forklifts, Others), Industry Vertical (Food, Pharma, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others), Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Seaways, Airways)



AI in Logistics Market Drivers:

- Need for on-time deliveries and instant go to market timings

- Growing demand for convenience and safety

- Increased acceptance and implementation of autonomous vehicles



AI in Logistics Market Trends:

- Digitization of logistics leading to hyper customization

- Growing Demand for Customization

- Multiple collaborations across the supply chain



AI in Logistics Market Growth Opportunities:

- Growing amount of data in logistics

- Rising Compliance with privacy and data security regulations



As the AI in Logistics market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the AI in Logistics market. Scope of AI in Logistics market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.



We help our customers settle on more intelligent choices to accomplish quick business development. Our strength lies in the unbeaten diversity of our global market research teams, innovative research methodologies, and unique perspective that merge seamlessly to offer customized solutions for your every business requirement.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global AI in Logistics Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary and the basic information of the AI in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, AI in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Tanuja



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.