AI in Medical Imaging Market May See a Big Move : Medtronic, Hitachi Medical, Toshiba, RapidAI

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of AI In Medical Imaging Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the AI In Medical Imaging market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/102144-global-ai-in-medical-imaging-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Major players profiled in the study are:

GE Healthcare (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Philips Healthcare (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Medtronic (Ireland), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Echonous Inc (United States), Enlitic, Inc (United States), RapidAI (United States), oxipit (Lithuania), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Intel Corporation (United States), Nvidia Corporation (United States)



Scope of the Report of AI In Medical Imaging

Medical Imaging is a technology that is used to create images of the human body to diagnose, monitor, and treat medical illness. AI can improve medical imaging processes like image analysis and help with patient diagnosis. With many applied AI solutions and many more AI applications showing promising scientific test results, the market for AI in medical imaging is forecast to grow exponentially over the next few years.



In Dec 2019, GE Healthcare launched more than 30 new, imaging intelligent applications and smart devices designed to drive efficiency in radiology departments, aiming to double productivity and cost savings for systems by 2025.



In Dec 2019, RAPID is now available and installed in Vietnam. The RAPID artificial intelligence framework helps to quantify brain lesions and extend the window of potential stroke intervention from six hours after onset to up to 24 hours, for patients with salvageable brain tissue.



"Devices used in medical imaging are considered medical devices under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) as amended by the Medical Device Amendments of 1976 and subsequent related amendments. Most existing medical imaging technologies are considered non-510(k)-exempt Class I and Class II medical devices by FDA, making them eligible for clearance under the 510(k) pathway. Under this pathway, new medical devices that are substantially equivalent to existing, legally marketed Class I and Class II devices in terms of intended use, indications for use, and technological characteristics may be cleared for the U.S. market. The legally marketed devices with which comparison is made are referred to as predicate devices."



In Aug 2020, The National Institutes of Health has launched the Medical Imaging and Data Resource Center (MIDRC), an ambitious effort that will harness the power of artificial intelligence and medical imaging to fight COVID-19.



In Jan 2020, Oxipit announced a partnership with Swiss medical distribution company Healthcare Konnect to bring ChestEye AI imaging suite to healthcare institutions in Nigeria. The partnership aims to introduce vanguard AI diagnostic capabilities and improve the detection of 75 pathologies, including tuberculosis, to one of the largest markets in Africa.



The Global AI In Medical Imaging Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Digital Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Urology, Gastrology, Neurology, Others), AI Technology (Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Others), Image Technology (X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound Imaging, Molecular Imaging), End User (Hospitals, R&D Centers, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers)



Market Opportunities:

- Investments in Technological Advancement in Healthcare Infrastructures

- Growing Development of Healthcare Infrastructure



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Number of Patients All-Around the Globe Due to the Prevailing COVID-19 Worldwide

- The Growing Number of Cancer Patients and Diagnostic Procedures



Market Trend:

- The Adoption of Augmented and Virtual Reality in Medical Imaging



What can be explored with the AI In Medical Imaging Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global AI In Medical Imaging Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in AI In Medical Imaging

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/102144-global-ai-in-medical-imaging-market?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Table of Contents

Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Forecast



Finally, AI In Medical Imaging Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=102144?utm_source=SBWire&utm_medium=Vinay



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.