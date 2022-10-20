NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- Latest added AI in Oil and Gas Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Inbenta (United States), General Vision (United States), Cisco (United States) etc.



AI in Oil and Gas Market Definition:

Artificial intelligence is projected to be a key influencing factor for the growth of the oil and gas sector in the upcoming years. The technology revolution in oil and gas industry is taking off because of improvising safety and productivity that can be achieved by automation. With increasing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in the past for exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, a cross-disciplinary approach is being rendered which requires some critical processes to be semi-automated and some to be fully automated. It can also reduce the risk to human workers. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the AI in the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035.



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increasing Safety Concerns Among the Workforce, Especially the Maintenance of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure



Influencing Trend:

- Increasing Investment in Start-Ups for AI Implementation in Oil & Gas Industry in Various Regions Including Middle East, Africa and Others



Opportunities:

- The Rising Adoption of Smart Sensing Technology as a Part of Industrial IoT



The Global AI in Oil and Gas segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Function Type (Material Handling, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Others), Service Type (Professional, Managed)



The regional analysis of Global AI in Oil and Gas Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



Highlights of the report:

- A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

- Important changes in market dynamics

- Market segmentation up to the second or third level

- Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

- Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

- Market shares and strategies of key players

- Emerging niche segments and regional markets

- An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI in Oil and Gas Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the AI in Oil and Gas market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the AI in Oil and Gas Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the AI in Oil and Gas

Chapter 4: Presenting the AI in Oil and Gas Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the AI in Oil and Gas market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



