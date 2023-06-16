AI in Oil and Gas Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global AI in Oil and Gas Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The AI in Oil and Gas market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Inbenta (United States), General Vision (United States), Cisco (United States).



Definition:

Artificial intelligence is projected to be a key influencing factor for the growth of the oil and gas sector in the upcoming years. The technology revolution in oil and gas industry is taking off because of improvising safety and productivity that can be achieved by automation. With increasing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in the past for exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, a cross-disciplinary approach is being rendered which requires some critical processes to be semi-automated and some to be fully automated. It can also reduce the risk to human workers. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the AI in the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035.



Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in Start-Ups for AI Implementation in Oil & Gas Industry in Various Regions Including Middle East, Africa and Others



Market Drivers:

The Surging Incidents of Oil & Gas Leakage from Storage Tanks and Pipelines at Production Facilities

Increasing Safety Concerns Among the Workforce, Especially the Maintenance of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure



Market Opportunities:

The Rising Adoption of Smart Sensing Technology as a Part of Industrial IoT



The Global AI in Oil and Gas Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Function Type (Material Handling, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Others), Service Type (Professional, Managed)



June 2022 - AIQ, a joint venture between Adnoc and Group 42, and Abu Dhabi's Hub71 are working together to investigate new artificial intelligence solutions for the oil and gas sector. As part of the agreement, Hub71 and AIQ will collaborate to advance the development of advanced digital technologies to maximize the value of oil and gas operations and contribute to the sustainability of the energy sector.



Global AI in Oil and Gas market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI in Oil and Gas market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Oil and Gas

-To showcase the development of the AI in Oil and Gas market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Oil and Gas market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Oil and Gas

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Oil and Gas market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



