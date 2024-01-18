NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "AI in Oil and Gas Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Oil and Gas market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), Intel (United States), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Sentient technologies (United States), Inbenta (United States), General Vision (United States), Cisco (United States).



Scope of the Report of AI in Oil and Gas

Artificial intelligence is projected to be a key influencing factor for the growth of the oil and gas sector in the upcoming years. The technology revolution in oil and gas industry is taking off because of improvising safety and productivity that can be achieved by automation. With increasing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in the past for exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, a cross-disciplinary approach is being rendered which requires some critical processes to be semi-automated and some to be fully automated. It can also reduce the risk to human workers. According to Motorola Solutions, the demand for the AI in the global oil sector is expected to increase by about 33%, by 2035.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), Function Type (Material Handling, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Others), Service Type (Professional, Managed)



Market Trends:

Increasing Investment in Start-Ups for AI Implementation in Oil & Gas Industry in Various Regions Including Middle East, Africa and Others



Opportunities:

The Rising Adoption of Smart Sensing Technology as a Part of Industrial IoT



Market Drivers:

The Surging Incidents of Oil & Gas Leakage from Storage Tanks and Pipelines at Production Facilities

Increasing Safety Concerns Among the Workforce, Especially the Maintenance of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



