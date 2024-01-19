Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2024 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Pharma market to witness a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period (2024-2029). The Latest Released AI in Pharma Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the AI in Pharma market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size.



The AI in Pharma market size is estimated to increase by USD at a CAGR of 29.3% by 2029. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2029.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: Deep 6 (United States), Insilico Medicine (New York), Recursion Pharmaceuticals (United States), Atomwise (United States), Numerate (United States), PathAI (United States), Pfizer (United States), Oncocross (South Korea), Isomorphic Laboratories (England)



Definition:

AI in Pharma refers to the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques within the pharmaceutical industry to improve various processes, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation. The integration of AI in the pharmaceutical sector aims to streamline drug discovery and development, optimize manufacturing processes, personalize patient treatment plans, and improve overall efficiency and effectiveness across various stages of the pharmaceutical value chain.



Market Trends:

AI is playing a crucial role in drug discovery by accelerating the identification of potential drug candidates, predicting their efficacy, and optimizing molecular structures.



Market Drivers:

The growing volume and complexity of biomedical data, including genomics, imaging, and clinical records, make AI tools essential for extracting meaningful insights.



Market Opportunities:

AI has the potential to streamline various processes in drug discovery and development, leading to significant cost savings for pharmaceutical companies.



The titled segments and sub-sections of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Types: Type (Data Science Algorithms, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others)

Detailed analysis of Marine Propulsion Engines market segments by Applications: Application (R&D, Drug Discovery Process and Design, Identifying Clinical Trials, Epidemic Prediction, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report:

- -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI in Pharma market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Pharma market.

- -To showcase the development of the AI in Pharma market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Pharma market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Pharma market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Pharma market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Global AI in Pharma Market Breakdown by Application (R&D, Drug Discovery Process and Design, Identifying Clinical Trials, Epidemic Prediction, Others) by Type (Data Science Algorithms, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others) by Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Key takeaways from the AI in Pharma market report:

– Detailed consideration of AI in Pharma market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities, and major micro markets.

– Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threats in the

– In-depth study of industry strategies for growth of the AI in Pharma market-leading players.

– AI in Pharma market latest innovations and major procedures.

– Favourable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.

– Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of AI in Pharma market for forthcoming years.



Major questions answered:

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Pharma near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Pharma market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

- How feasible is AI in Pharma market for long-term investment?



