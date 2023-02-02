NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2023 -- The recent research publication on Global AI in Renewable Energy market provides insights into the evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage, and opportunities. The survey with AI in Renewable Energy investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives, and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of AI in Renewable Energy M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Alpiq (Switzerland), SmartCloud Inc. (United States), General Electric (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Hazama Ando Corporation (Japan), ATOS SE (France), AppOrchid Inc. (United States), Zen Robotics Ltd. (Finland), Origami Energy Ltd. (United Kingdom), Flex Ltd. (Singapore).



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that focuses on the creation of intelligent machines that function and react in the same way that humans do. Furthermore, when advanced technologies are considered, AI technology generates drastic changes and consequences in the energy and utility markets, which can be seen in applications such as smart automated grids and energy distribution systems. One of the most significant impediments to the growth of this technology in the energy and utility sector is a high investment. This industry is responsible for the production and distribution of energy products such as oil and gas, as well as electricity generation.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Robotics, Renewables Management, Demand forecasting, Safety & Security, Infrastructure, Others), Component Type (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-Based), End User (Energy Transmission, Energy Generation, Energy Distribution, Utilities)



Market Trends:

The growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) in the renewable energy sector is the digitalization of the energy sector

The growing importance of clean and green energy is maybe boosting the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energ



Opportunities:

Growing demand for renewable energy

The growing adoption of artificial intelligence-based smart home solutions is predicted to promote artificial intelligence adoption in the renewable energy sector

Rising government initiatives in developed and develop



Market Drivers:

Growing demand for electricity in emerging and established regions

The growing need for smarter energy grids is also driving the growth and development of artificial intelligence (AI) in renewable energy



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

In May 2022- Citrine Informatics, the top artificial intelligence service provider for materials development, announced a partnership with Ubiquitous Energy, a next-generation technology firm that delivers totally transparent solar solutions. Ubiquitous Energy will use the Citrine Platform to accelerate the development and implementation of its unique transparent solar materials using AI-driven materials discovery.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



