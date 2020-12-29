Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the AI in Retail and e-Commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM, SAP, Microsoft, AWS, SAS, JDA Software, Salesforce, Symphony RetailAI, Visenze, and Infinite Analytics among many others



Globally, the retail industry has become more competitive than ever as customers have plenty of choices while buying any product. The retail sector has become much more diverse because every customer has different and customized needs, which makes it tough for retailers to target a group. AI is now being used by retailers to get real-time and in-depth insights to attract diverse shoppers.

The revolution of AI is changing the customer shopping experience. AI in retail offers several opportunities in the retail space, as retailers have massive customer data available with them. Retailers can now understand their customers better and provide personalized recommendations, which help in retaining the customers and open new revenue streams for retailers. Brick and mortar retailers are spending in AI-based solutions to understand their customers better and enhance their shopping experience. The e-commerce industry is using AI to focus on applications such as product recommendations, search analysis, analyzing consumer sentiments, and promotions.



Market Analysis

According to HTF MI, the global AI in retail and e-commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2019–2025 to reach revenue of $19.37 billion by 2025. Various retail and e-commerce companies are investing in digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and big data to stay ahead of the competition. AI-based solutions are being adopted by retail and e-commerce companies to enhance the performance and to achieve higher profits & business growth. These solutions are also used for critical decision making around sales and merchandising planning, pricing strategies, and product promotions.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The report provides in-depth qualitative insights and validated market forecast or projections based on certain assumptions and historical data. The projections and trends featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions based on the vendors' portfolio, blogs, whitepapers, and vendor presentations. Thus, the research report represents every side of the market and is segmented based on regional markets, providers, applications, and organization size.



Competitive Analysis

The report covers and analyzes the AI in retail and e-commerce market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.



Regional Analysis for AI in Retail and e-Commerce Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



