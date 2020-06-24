Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Endorsed with a rich portfolio of digitally empowered consumers, AI in retail market has been acclaimed as one of the most progressive verticals in the recent years. With retail space becoming affluent with more number of e-commerce platforms as well as startups with huge technology appetite, the adoption of AI in retail market is bound to proliferate. Add to it, the technology is witnessing a slew of opportunities in sync with the hi-tech trends including the like of blockchain, AR, and Internet of Things establishing its footprints in the retail domain. Amidst all these tech interventions, the focal point of this consumer-driven industry remains delivering unrivaled shopping experience to the customers as well as ensuring optimal management of resources and stocks.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2568



Escalating competition between the enterprises has become a common scenario in this dynamic market. With consistent focus on maintaining customer loyalty, companies have started adopting consumer centric platforms to improve the overall shopping experience. Ongoing digitalization and growing inclinations toward web solutions generates a huge volume of data, further creating the need of data analytics. Enterprises have begun utilizing the power of artificial intelligence which has been helping them to process this huge data and derive pointers for introduction of new business models. Upcoming advancements in data science are anticipated to foster AI in retail market demand.



Company profiled in AI in retail market report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Baidu Inc.

3. BloomReach

4. Google

5. IBM Corporation

6. Intel Corporation

7. Microsoft

8. Next Ltd

9. Nvidia Corporation

10. Oracle

11. Salesforce

12. SAP SE

13. Interactions LLC

14. RetailNext

15. Visenze



The computer vision technology is gaining popularity among offline retailers owing to introduction of several technology based in-store applications to help sustaining the narrow competition in the retail sector. The increasing adoption of computer vision-based cameras and robots helping to track & manage store inventory is driving the segmental growth.



Retailers are leveraging computer vision for shelf scanning, facial recognition and analysis of consumers buying patterns. Owing to increasing trend of superior monitoring and surveillance at physically present retail stores, AI in retail market from computer vision technology is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of over 37% through 2024.



The escalating competition among retailers will foster implementation of advanced advertising strategies, which would eventually drive programmatic advertising application segment. Retailers are consistently striving to increase their customer base through multi-channel marketing solutions to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience.



Deploying artificial intelligence for programmatic advertising helps targeting the correct audience to deliver right messages about the products and discount offers for maximizing the sales and reducing the advertising expenditure. Owing to the proliferating trends of digital marketing, programmatic advertising segment is predicted to grow at CAGR of over 42% during the forecast timeframe.



Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2568



The North American region accounted for over 53% of AI in retail market share in 2017 and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the global market share during the forecast timeline. The regional growth is credited to increasing expenditure on AI technology complemented by existence of prominent players such as Microsoft, Google, and Intel. The proliferating e-commerce industry will further support the North America AI in retail market growth.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 6. AI in Retail Market, By Technology

6.1. Key trends, by technology

6.2. Machine learning & deep learning

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.3. Natural language processing (NLP)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.4. Computer vision

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



Chapter 7. AI in Retail Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. Automated merchandising

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.3. Programmatic advertising

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.4. Market forecasting

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.5. In store AI & location optimization

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.6. Data science

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024

7.7. Others

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 - 2024

7.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2024



Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-retail-market



About Global Market Insights:

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com