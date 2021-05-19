Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on AI in Software Development Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Software Development Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Software Development Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Top players in AI in Software Development Market are:

Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), N-iX (Ukraine), QBurst (United States), Intellectsoft LLC (United States), Softserve Inc (United States), RapidMiner (United States), KONUX (Germany), Intel (United States), Micron Technology (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google Inc (United States), Oracle (United States)



AI in Software Development Market Overview:

AI algorithms and advanced analytics allow software development teams to make instant decisions using real-time data at scale. AI applications perform complex and intelligent functions associated with human thinking. AI algorithms can automate the coding process by using the analyzed data to help developers create accurate code, leading to more efficient, agile, and scalable workflows.



Market Drivers

Growth in Big Data

Increase in Demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistants



Market Trend

Technologies in Development of Apps and Websites is the Chatbot



Market Challenges

Unreliability of AI Algorithms



AI in Software Development Market Segmentation & Data Breakdown:

by Application (Expert System, Project Management, Others), Development Knowledge (Planning, Knowledge Acquisition and Analysis, System Evaluation), Programming Language (Python, Lisp, Prolog, Java, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



