Major Players in Market are:

Orbital ATK, DARPA, Neurala , Descartes Labs, KittyHawk , Iris Automation, Inc. , Flyby Nav, PrecisionHawk , Pilot.ai, MRX Global Holding Corp.



Definition:

Although astronauts are trained physically and psychologically to deal with extreme space situations, living in a confined space with no gravity could sometimes be stressful and could hamper their decision-making processes. This is where artificial intelligence is coming into the picture. Several years after the first moon landing, experts are now looking at emerging technologies to understand the space exploration a little better. With recent breakthroughs and discoveries, AI has been showing immense potential in space exploration, such as global navigation, earth observation, and communications to and fro. Historically, machine learning algorithms have been used in monitoring the spacecraft, autonomous navigation of the spacecraft, controlling systems, and intelligently detecting objects in the route. And now, in a bid to help astronauts, AI-based assistants are being created to aid astronauts in their missions to Mars and beyond. These assistants are designed to understand and predict the requirements of the crew and comprehend astronautsâ€™ emotions and their mental health.



AI in Space Exploration Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

AI in Space Exploration Market Study by Type (Robotic arms, Rovers, Space probes, Others), Application (Remote sensing and monitoring, Communications, Robotics, Data analytics, Reusable launch and manned vehicles, Asteroid mining, Remote missions), End Users (Government, Commercial), Function of Technique (Foundational Layer, Behavioral Layer, Sensory Layer, Cognitive Layer, Combination)



AI in Space Exploration Market Drivers

- The Growing Numbers of Space Missions across the Globe Boosting the Demand for the AI Technology

- Space Exploration Gives Rise to Humongous Amounts of Data That Cannot Be Analyzed Through Human Intelligence

- The Capability of AI Technology to Make Decisio

AI in Space Exploration Market Trends

- The Increasing the Level of the Autonomy and Automation in the Space Exploration

AI in Space Exploration Market Challenges

AI in Space Exploration Market Restraints

- Increased Space Race Intensifying Competition among the Players

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



