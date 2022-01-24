Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- Latest released the research study on Global AI in the Homes & Buildings Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in the Homes & Buildings Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in the Homes & Buildings. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United States),Google (United States),Amazon (United States),Siemens (Germany),Honeywell (United States),EcoEnergy Insights (United States),PointGrab (Israel),Acuity Brands (United States),Signify (Netherlands),Smappee n.v. (Belgium).



Definition:

Artificial intelligence becomes one highly required technology in applications in home buildings. Artificial intelligence has the ability to connect various IoT devices and other capabilities. As per the AMA study, the global artificial intelligence in the homes and buildings industry is expected to grow 27.7 percent yearly, and reach USD 610 million. Today AI-based home solutions and service providers are partnered heavily focusing on utilities, telecommunication companies, and insurers. This industry is witness huge number of AI-based startups.



Market Trend:

Development in Smart Homes

High Adoption of AI-Based Models in Commercial Buildings



Market Drivers:

The Rise in Smart Meters

Increase Investment in Smart Home Projects with Home Automations

Advancement of Digital Assistance



Challenges:

Lack of Interoperability

High Complexity in Solutions and Software



Opportunities:

Development in Connected Devices

Advancement in Technologies for Daily Household Activities

This Market has Huge Opportunity for Predictive Maintenance and Voice Assistance Artificial Intelligence Applications



The Global AI in the Homes & Buildings Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Voice Assistance & Control Systems, Security, Household Activities, Energy Generation, Others), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, Web Based), Buildings (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



