Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2021 -- The Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about AI in Travel and Hospitality Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Amadeus IT, mTrip, Lemax, CRS Technologies, Navitaire, Sabre Corporation, Qtech Software, Tramada Systems & Travelport International etc have been looking into AI in Travel and Hospitality as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.



Industries and key technological segments are evolving; navigate these changes with latest insights released on Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market Study



Major Highlights of Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market Report



1) Why this market research study would be beneficial?

- The study guides AI in Travel and Hospitality companies with strategic planning to ensure they realize and drive business value from their plans for growth strategy.



2) How scope of study is defined?

- The AI in Travel and Hospitality market is composed of different product/ service offering type, each with its own business models and technology. They include:



Type: ,Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots or Travel Bots & Blockchain;

Application: Hospitality Applications & Travel Applications;



**Further breakdown / Market segmentation can be provided; subject to availability and feasibility of data.



3) Why Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market would define new growth cycle ?

- Analysis says that AI in Travel and Hospitality Companies that have continues to invest in new products and services including via acquisitions have seen sustainable growth, whereas one with slower R&D investment growth have become stagnant. Technology companies with annual R&D growth over 20% have outperformed their peer group in revenue growth.



Research shows that Global AI in Travel and Hospitality companies have increased R&D spend and accelerated merger & acquisitions. The industry has one of the fastest innovation cycles studied across industry/applications such as Hospitality Applications & Travel Applications. To realize value they intend, companies like Amadeus IT, mTrip, Lemax, CRS Technologies, Navitaire, Sabre Corporation, Qtech Software, Tramada Systems & Travelport International etc need to continuously evaluate their governance, risks and control, infrastructure, and talent to aligned planned growth strategies with their operating business models.



To comprehend Global AI in Travel and Hospitality market dynamics, the market study is analysed across major geographical regions/country



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.



Important Years in Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market Study Major trends of Global AI in Travel and Hospitality Market using final data for 2019 and previous years, as well as quarterly or annual reports for 2020. In general, Years considered in the study i.e., base year as 2020, Historical data considered as 2016-2020 and Forecast time frame is 2021-2026.



The AI in Travel and Hospitality study is a perfectly designed with mix of both statistically relevant quantitative data from industry, coupled with insightful qualitative comment and analysis from Industry experts and consultants. To ascertain a deeper view; AI in Travel and Hospitality Market Size by key business segments and applications for each of above listed region/country is provided along with competitive landscape that includes Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (M USD) (2019-2021E) and market concentration rate of AI in Travel and Hospitality Industry in 2020.



In-depth company profiles for 15+ AI in Travel and Hospitality leading and emerging players that covers 3-years financial history, swot analysis and other vital information like legal name, website, headquarter, % market share and position, distribution and marketing channels and latest developments.



Driving and maintaining growth continues to be a top-of mind issue for Boards, CXOs, and investors in the Technology industry. AI in Travel and Hospitality companies and the chain of services supporting them are facing profound business challenges majorly from three factors:



1. The explosive rate at which competitors and AI in Travel and Hospitality industry is growing.

2. The amount of growth that is driven by innovation in technologies, value propositions, products and services.

3. The speed at which innovations needs to be furnished in order to drive growth in AI in Travel and Hospitality Market.



