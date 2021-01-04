Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- AI Infrastructure Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide AI Infrastructure industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the AI Infrastructure producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide AI Infrastructure Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

Intel Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), IBM (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Micron Technology (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), CISCO (United States) and Oracle (United States).



Brief Summary of AI Infrastructure:

The AI Infrastructure market is expected to grow in the future due to the increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platforms and rise in the popularity of AI data centers. The increasing use of industrial IoT, robotics, and big data across domains is fueling the growth of the global AI infrastructure market.



Market Growth Drivers

- An Increasing Adoption of Cloud Machine Learning Platform

- Rising Adoption of AI Applications in Various Industries Such as Healthcare, Automotive, Finance, and Tourism



Influencing Trend

- Increasing Use of Cloud Solutions in AI Infrastructure



Restraints

- Lack of AI Hardware Experts



The Global AI Infrastructure Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware (Processor (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC) Memory, Storage, Networking), Server Software), Function (Training, Inference), Technology (Machine learning, Deep learning), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud, Hybrid), End User (Enterprises, Government organizations, Cloud service providers)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global AI Infrastructure Market.



Regions Covered in the AI Infrastructure Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global AI Infrastructure Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global AI Infrastructure Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the AI Infrastructure Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of AI Infrastructure Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of AI Infrastructure Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and AI Infrastructure market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global AI Infrastructure Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show AI Infrastructure Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of AI Infrastructure market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



AI Infrastructure Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the AI Infrastructure Market?

? What will be the AI Infrastructure Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the AI Infrastructure Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the AI Infrastructure Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the AI Infrastructure Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the AI Infrastructure Market across different countries?



